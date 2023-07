RCB का रिकॉर्ड अब सेफ है...नाइट राइडर्स के 50 रनों पर ऑल आउट होने के बाद ट्विटर पर आई प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS BOWLED OUT FOR JUST 50.



Proper dominance by MI New York, what a bowling performance. MI continues to have an upper hand on KKR based franchises!

Sticking to players who are past their best both in the #IPL and now in the #MLC . The #KKR management seriously needs to rethink their strategy. Or perhaps the owners needs to change the management itself. #LAKR