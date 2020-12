DAY ONE DONE here at @seddonpark and a strong effort from the top order has us in a solid position after being inserted by @windiescricket 🏏



🇳🇿 243/2 | Williamson 97* Taylor 31*



SCORECARD | https://t.co/N6jpmeAeh4#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Cfps97tRqf