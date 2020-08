The sun shines after a frustrating week here in Southampton.



We take a 1-0 lead into the final Test of the summer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏



Scorecard & Clips: https://t.co/vHvzKGMD9H#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/4py9RvjDO8