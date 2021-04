The Superhero from the Super Over thriller 🆚 SRH 🦸‍♂️



📽️ | @akshar2026 talks about his return, the discussion right before the Super Over and much more 🗣️#YehHaiNayiDilli #SRHvDC #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/7nw9NSWWKg