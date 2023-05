Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



What a character! 🤣



Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in



Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! Smiles from Afridi - and then a scowl!What a character! 🤣Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020 Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! #KTvGG

Smiles from Afridi - and then a scowl! 😁😠What a character! 🤣Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! #KTvGG https://t.co/h9u2l6OvQC

My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game. twitter.com/SkyCricket/sta…