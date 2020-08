जैक्स कैलिस को आईसीसी हॉल ऑफ़ फेम सम्मान मिला

🌟 ICC Hall of Fame 2020: Jacques Kallis 🇿🇦



🔥 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs

🏅 Record 23 Player of the Match awards in Tests

🏏 South Africa's highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs

💪 An all-round legend pic.twitter.com/5sDPlaCcQX