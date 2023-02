बाबर आजम के बचाव में उतरे क्रिकेट फैन, शोएब अख्तर को किया ट्विटर पर ट्रोल

Ghumman @emclub77 “Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of Pakistan but he isn’t because he can’t speak” Shoaib Akhtar

But babar Azam is the biggest brand of Pakistan lol and the reason why he doesn't appear in cheap ads like you guys is because it's beneath him to dance for chewing gum ads twitter.com/emclub77/statu…