SA vs SL: दूसरे वनडे में डेविड मिलर ने क्विन्टन डी कॉक की जगह की विकेटकीपिंग, फाफ डू प्लेसी ने कहा 'एमएसडी' 

View this post on Instagram Advertisement

'MSD' - Faf to Miller 😂 Miller took the gloves from De kock. Imran Tahir tossed the ball up, Fernando tried to slog the ball but he missed. Miller took the bails off but Fernando's feet was in the crease & unmoved. Watching this hilarious scene, faf called Miller 'MSD'😂. #cricketvideos #southafrica #funnyvideos #savssl #davidmiller #killermiller #faf #trolls #tahir #proteas #cricket🏏 #cricket_fever #cricketlovers