ECB द्वारा लॉर्ड्स में आयोजित की गई इफ्तार पार्टी से खुश हुए शाहीन शाह अफरीदी, दिया बड़ा बयान

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket Lord's has opened it's doors for a special Ramadan celebration as cricket looks to reconnect with the Muslim community 🏏





Lord's has opened it's doors for a special Ramadan celebration as cricket looks to reconnect with the Muslim community 🏏https://t.co/j2WuguCIy7

It's indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all. Kudos to @ECB_cricket for coming forward in reconnecting with the Muslim community. twitter.com/skycricket/sta…