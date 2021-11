पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बांग्लादेश को मिली हार के बाद शाहिद अफरीदी ने दी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Congratulations Pakistan!! A bit too close for comfort at the end. Great to see the team maintain winning ways, so important for a team to carry on the winning momentum 1/2

Congratulations Pakistan!! A bit too close for comfort at the end. Great to see the team maintain winning ways, so important for a team to carry on the winning momentum 1/2

Bangladesh really need to do some soul searching, do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad and in World Cups? They have great talent and passion for the game but desperately need better pitches if they want to progress. twitter.com/safridiofficia…