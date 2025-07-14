Priyam Sinha is working in Sports Journalism from 2017. He worked as Sports Reporter, Writer, Anchor and Team Lead. Priyam basically belong to Hardoi (UP). Hardoi is native place and his journalism studies started in 2015 from Ghaziabad Polytechnic. He completed PG Diploma in Mass Communication. His career started as Intern in Ten Sports, News X. Further Got Opportunity to work as English Web Content Writer in haryana and delhi based News Channel Total Tv News. Afterwards Priyam Worked with News 1 India and switched in sports and hindi digital work. Then his sports journey started heavily with ETV Bharat. Priyam Covered IPL, India vs Australia Series, Pro Badminton League etc. interviewed Parupalli Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Mark Couljhau. Then he Anchored in Digital cricket shows and returned as Anchor in News 1 India for 2019 World Cup Show "Cricket Ka World War". During covid crisis Priyam worked with Inshorts. After some break he returned again to sports worked in Jansatta (Indian Express), India TV. These both organization again enabled him as reporter anchor. He interviewed danish kaneria, chetan sharma, axar patel etc. many cricketers. Covered Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL and anchored in T20 World Cup 2022 for India TV Cricket Show named "Cricket Ki Baat". His previous organization was News 24 where he lead the Hindi and English Digital Sports Team. Now Priyam Sinha is with Sportskeeda to pour whole experience and take company to more and more heights.