🚨 𝑰𝑪𝑶𝑵 𝑺𝑰𝑮𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮 🚨@Russell12A returns to the Northern Warriors, this time as Icon Player 🙌



The powerful all-rounder is ready to light up Season 2️⃣ of the #AbuDhabiT10 💪#AbuDhabiT10 #AbuDhabi #AbuDhabiCricket #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/l6IXwz7MQ5