बाबर आजम ने 8 वर्षीय प्रशंसक के पत्र का दिल जीतने वाला जवाब दिया 

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures 😍

Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria,Salam,Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork.You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. 🙌 twitter.com/alinashigri/st…