रॉबिन उथप्पा को राजस्थान रॉयल्स से ट्रेड करने के बाद फैंस ने सीएसके को किया ट्रोल

Hey @robin_rounder now Robin is officially part of CSK !!



We all know under what qualification category he was traded 😄



Expected Rahane as he is also 30+ but Uthappa age beats Rahane 🤟🏻



Signing( I mean Trade ) of the season Annai @deep_extracover ?! #Uthappa #CSK #IPL2021 https://t.co/tCjm2tXvtG