My thoughts are with all the most beautiful people I met during my trip to Assam in March, where the horrible life threatening flood is currently destroying lives.

PLEASE BE SAFE!

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RdvNLWuv5x