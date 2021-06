दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने की जबरदस्त वापसी, दूसरे टी20 मुकाबले में वेस्टइंडीज को हराया

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 16 runs



Spin twins George Linde (2/19) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/16) strangled the @windiescricket middle-order to set the #Proteas up to level the series 1-1#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/l0pE5UwCIR