2002 नेटवेस्ट ट्रॉफी को याद कर युवराज सिंह ने नासिर हुसैन को किया ट्रोल

#Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final. Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game 💪🏻💪🏻 @nassercricket just incase you forgot 😂🤪 pic.twitter.com/7LXBVWSHzp