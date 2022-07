हैमबर्ग ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे अल्कराज, रोहन बोपन्ना डबल्स के फाइनल में

HAMBURG OPEN 2022 – Bopanna & Middelkoop in Doubles Final



We congratulate Rohan Bopanna (IND) and partner Matwé Middelkoop (NED) who defeated the No. 1 seed Horacio Zeballos (ARG) and Marcel Granollers (ESP) 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 in semifinals today. They will play Finals on 24 July.