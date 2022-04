मियामी ओपन : गत विजेता हर्कग्ज को हराकर 18 साल के कार्लोस पहुंचे फाइनल में, कैस्पर रूड से होगा सामना

For 2nd straight year, @MiamiOpen final features 2 1st-time #ATPMasters1000 finalists.2021: @HubertHurkacz d. @JannikSin2022: @CasperRuud98 vs @AlcarazCarlos03Alcaraz is 1-0 vs No. 8 Ruud and 6-6 vs Top 10, including #MiamiOpen wins over No. 5 Tsitsipas and No. 10 Hurkacz.