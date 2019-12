Davis Cup: भारत ने पाकिस्तान को हराया, वर्ल्ड ग्रुप में क्रोएशिया से होगा मुकाबला

That feeling when you’ve got a win for the country 😄🇮🇳 I’ve been told it’s win number 44 for me in the Davis Cup record books, but every single one feels like the first. Proud of Jeevan and my Pride of Lions this week 🇮🇳🙏🏽🦁 @DavisCup @ITF_Tennis #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/4vuEBRmj1y