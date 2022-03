चोट के कारण मियामी ओपन में नहीं खेलेंगे नडाल, 6 हफ्तों तक टेनिस कोर्ट से रहेंगे दूर

Carl Quintanilla @carlquintanilla



@Reuters * TENNIS PLAYER RAFA NADAL HAS SUFFERED STRESS FRACTURE IN RIB, WILL BE OUT FOR UPTO SIX WEEKS - NADAL'S TEAM

Nadal is a warrior. To play every point hard in the final at Indian Wells with this injury - the guy is tough. And he is a good man. twitter.com/carlquintanill…