रोम चैलेंजर के फाइनल में पहुंचे भारत के सुमित नागल, फैंस से की मैच देखने की अपील

NAGAL UPSETS DE LOORE IN 3HR BATTLE TO REACH ROME FINAL- 4th ATP Challenger of his career (1st since Buenos Aires'19)- Will aim to become the 1st Indian man EVER to win an ATP Challenger title on European clay[SF] Sumit Nagal(,347) d. Joris De Loore(,198) 2-6 7-5 6-4