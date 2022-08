जोकोविच को स्वार्थी कहने वाले पत्रकार पर बरसे अमेरिकी टेनिस स्टार राइली ओपेल्का

Akaash Kolluri @akaashkolluri @BenRothenberg I'm not at all a Djokovic fan, but why shouldn't he wait out DHS, esp since CDC guidance has changed? Most people who seek visas, celebrity or otherwise, do try to the bitter end

If Djokovic wants to take the selfish route and wait as long as possible to the detriment of others, that’s his prerogative. I’m just documenting this because it’s wild to see a star who can’t legally enter the US (because of his own choices) desperately clinging on like this. twitter.com/akaashkolluri/…