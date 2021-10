विश्व रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप में अंशु मलिक ने जीता ऐतिहासिक सिल्वर मेडल, सरिता को मिला ब्रॉन्ज

ANSHU WINS SILVER! 🥈Anshu Malik becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win a Senior World Championship Silver medal, going down fighting 4-1 to #Tokyo2020 Bronze medalist, Helen Maroulis 🇺🇸 in the 57kg Final in Oslo. 👏GET IN! 🔥 #BetterEveryday 🇮🇳 #WrestleOslo