जानिए कैसा रहा है रवि कुमार दहिया का ओलंपिक तक का सफ़र ?

Ravi wins bronze!🤼‍♂🥉🇮🇳



Congratulations to 22 yr-old debutant #RaviKumar as he beats Iran’s #RezaAtrinagharchi 6-3 to win bronze in men’s 57 kg at World #Wrestling C’ships.👏🏻



🔹He was a World Jr. medalist earlier.

🔹India has won 3 medals & 3 #OlympicQuota(s) in this event✅ pic.twitter.com/pMrByRvLkG