4 चीज़ें जो 2022 के WWE Royal Rumble मैचों में जरूर होनी चाहिए

Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3

*ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500whatever ass days.And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine. twitter.com/wweromanreigns…