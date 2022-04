4 बड़ी चीजें जो इस हफ्ते WWE में देखने को मिल सकती हैं: भारतीय Superstar Shanky बनेगा चैंपियन?

Triple H @TripleH

Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would.Congrats on 20 years, Randy!

Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!

I know it took some patience with me in the beginningbut thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU twitter.com/tripleh/status…