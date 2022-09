4 मौके जब WWE में परिवार के सदस्य एक-दूसरे के कट्टर दुश्मन बन गए

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps For your money what has been THE highlight of Roman Reigns’ TWO year long @WWE Universal Title run?

For your money what has been THE highlight of Roman Reigns’ TWO year long @WWE Universal Title run? https://t.co/TIhNcVSe1y

The best match he had during his entire reign in my opinion was him vs Jey Uso at Hell In a Cell 2020. My favorite moment was SummerSlam 2022 when he FINALLY stepped out of Brock’s Shadow and put The Beast down for GOOD. #WWE Castle twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…