4 दिग्गज WWE Superstars जिनकी रिंग में गर्दन टूटी

The Edge vs Kurt Angle matches back in 2002 are some of the most underrated matches in history

Edge's character peak is obviously the Rated R Superstar stuff in the mid to late 2000s, but the best wrestling of his career was in 2002 up to his neck injury.Obviously doesn't hurt when your nightly dance partners are Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. twitter.com/KhalafSammy/st…