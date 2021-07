5 रेसलर्स जो पूर्व AEW वर्ल्ड चैंपियन क्रिस जैरिको को रिटायर कर सकते हैं

Dear @thekingnickgage,



Please don’t kill our narrator tonight on @AEWonTNT, @IAmJericho needs to record with us next week 🙏 Thanks.



Watch Season 3’s ‘The Ultra Violence of Nick Gage’ for free on @vicetv here: https://t.co/LnwaSvxbBG pic.twitter.com/N5xWHPVnwq