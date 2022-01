WWE Royal Rumble 2022 से पहले Big E और Bobby Lashley को दिग्गज ने दिया खास संदेश

Andrew Quinn @AndyQui31450677 @ShaneHelmsCom Are we getting a hurricane suprise at the men's rumble match with the hurricane appearing

@ShaneHelmsCom Are we getting a hurricane suprise at the men's rumble match with the hurricane appearing

Didn’t you see @WWEBigE and @fightbobby try to kill me last year? 🤣🤣 twitter.com/andyqui3145067…