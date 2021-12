72 साल के WWE दिग्गज ने द रॉक के साथ 37 साल पुरानी तस्वीर पोस्ट कर दिल छू देने वाली बात कही

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy @TheRock There’s No Bigger Word In The World Than The Word Respect! You Looked Up To Me As A Kid, And I Continuously Look Up To You! WOOOOO! #ThrowbackThurday

Respect, always brother.You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, all you guys were my heroes. This pic was taken in 1984 ~ in Vegas at the NWA annual convention.I was pimply faced 12 year old with an afro and you were (and will always be) “The Man”. #woo