AEW Dynamite रिजल्ट्स: WWE दिग्गज पर हुआ बुरी तरह हमला, मेन इवेंट में फेमस सुपरस्टार की हुई चौंकाने वाली हार

"If anyone knows how to use a chair, it's @MATTHARDYBRAND." The #TNTTitle is on the line as The Head of The Hardy Family Office #MattHardy challenges TNT Champ @DarbyAllin in a Falls Count Anywhere fight! ⠀

⠀

Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT - and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/yXaGBDHgxb