WWE WrestleMania 38 से पहले Bianca Belair ने दी वर्तमान चैंपियन को चेतावनी

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



You’ve only made me more dangerous No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years.You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE

No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years. You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE https://t.co/N16ZfMPMfb

Okay, now you REALLY dragging it Becky…Playing the victim role really good.But do what you need to sleep better at night.PLEASE get all 8 hours of sleep & eat ALL the chicken noodle soup you need each day to heal up and prepare for #wrESTleMania I don’t want any excuses. twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/…