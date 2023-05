WWE में पूर्व चैंपियन के भविष्य को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Moné FanPage @MercMoneNJPW Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan

I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with meLet's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MercMoneNJPW/s…