WWE को होगा John Cena की वापसी से बड़ा फायदा, SummerSlam में चैंपियन के खिलाफ मैच लगभग तय?

.@JohnCena breaks down his unforgettable WWE debut against @RealKurtAngle from 20 years ago on #SmackDown in this #CenaMonth edition of WWE Playback. https://t.co/7NMVdZeZ1U

Be realistic with yourself whenever you’re reflecting on the past. We can often make moments different in our mind than they actually were. Look for the takeaways. Look for the lessons. Look for the growth thru an honest lens. Never give up. twitter.com/WWE/status/153…