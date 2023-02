WWE दिग्गज John Cena के खिलाफ करियर की सबसे बड़ी हार मिलने को लेकर पूर्व चैंपियन ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Let your imagination run wild! Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly's latest comedy, has been acquired by @primevideo.

Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him! twitter.com/AmazonStudios/…