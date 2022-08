"अभी बहुत सपने पूरे करने बाकी हैं"- WWE में वापसी के सवाल को लेकर पूर्व भारतीय Superstars ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Robert Droulias @Robert_Droulias @BollywoodBoyz will they Bollywood Boys make a comeback to WWE with Triple H in charge of creative?

@BollywoodBoyz will they Bollywood Boys make a comeback to WWE with Triple H in charge of creative?

We’re out here grinding away, man. A lot of dreams left to fulfill. Staying ready for whatever comes our way. The proof is in our work over the last 15 months.