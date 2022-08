"हमें पसीना या खून बहाने से डर नहीं लगता"- पूर्व भारतीय WWE Superstars ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 @BollywoodBoyz 6 months from now, we want to be the hottest act in tag team wrestling. That’s our promise to ourselves. No one will do it like Bollywood.

We put this tweet out 1 year ago today.Not signed to a major company (yet)Not back on TV (yet)A lot of work left to be done & we’ve definitely proven our worth.Not afraid to sweat, not afraid to bleed. We embrace the struggle & the grind.We belong. Stay the course. twitter.com/bollywoodboyz/…