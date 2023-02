"उन्होंने मेरी जिंदगी बदली"- Edge ने WWE हॉल ऑफ फेमर को खास अंदाज में ट्रिब्यूट देकर जीता फैंस का दिल

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR It’s not lost on me the amount of talent I’ve had the opportunity to face. Perfect, Owen, Martel, Bad News, Hacksaw, Road Warriors, Funk, Lawler, Flair, Bulldog, Landell, Bossman, Earthquake, Boogy Woogy, Vader just to name a few, let alone the other 2 generations. Blows my mind twitter.com/seanryder27/st…

And of course the man who introduced me to what this crazy pro wrestling thing was while flipping the channels, Roddy Piper. He changed the course of my life so to share a ring with him? C’mon. twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta…