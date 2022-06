WWE दिग्गज ने The Rock की तारीफों के बांधे पुल, पूर्व चैंपियन को कहा 'लैजेंड'

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin's life for her and her kids 🏾 She deserves a lot more.

Wow. What a wonderful thing to do @TheRock -you have always taken care of family and helped so many. The greatest legacy you have is this. So cool. Love that a great man has been so successful and doing great things with his success. Legend.