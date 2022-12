'मैं एक बहुत भाग्यशाली व्यक्ति हूं' - WWE दिग्गज The Rock को अपने परिवार के साथ इंजॉय करते देखा गया, शेयर किया भावुक संदेश

Bobby Digital @BobbyDigital887 @TheRock Man, that smile. I know those feels. I also know all about holding my two daughters in my arms like that, swaying side to side. Looks like you took it all in. This is the greatest part of it all. #girldad

I sure did man. I made it a point to be as present as fatherly possible in this moment. Im always getting pulled in a million directions with urgency, so this time it felt so good just to stand quietly with my babies in arm and watch Lauren - the real superstar of our family