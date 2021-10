"जॉन सीना, ब्रॉक लैसनर और द रॉक को हरा सकता हूं"-पूर्व चैंपियन ने WWE के 3 बड़े दिग्गजों को दी कड़ी चुनौती

✌❤🤘 Stephen @view_raw Quick question is there a wrestler that has defeated Cena, Rock and Lesnar?

Quick question is there a wrestler that has defeated Cena, Rock and Lesnar?

Yup ✋ 2-0 vs Cena, 2-1 vs Lesnar, and a prestigious Count Out Victory over the Rock. twitter.com/view_raw/statu…