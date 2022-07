"मैं WWE में वापसी के लिए तैयार हूं"- 2020 में कंपनी से निकाले गए Superstar ने रिटर्न को लेकर दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Megan Rabish @megan_rabish Hey @MariaLKanellis , would come back to WWE now that Stephanie and Triple H are in charge? Could we see you and Mike back in the future?

.The wrestling world is wild right now. I always had a great working relationship with @TripleH and I know @RealMikeBennett liked his brief time in @WWE NXT. The right opportunity is always timing meets talent. If it’s the right time, then it’s the right time. @WWE