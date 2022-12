"वो The Undertaker का बेटा बनने वाले थे"- पूर्व WWE राइटर ने द डेडमैन की कैंसिल हुई स्टोरीलाइन को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा

WWE has discussed The Rock winning the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match vs. Roman Reigns, per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/Fq4NeemKlD

Things “discussed” in my time at wwe:Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songsKaval being Undertakers secret long lost sonCena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened twitter.com/BRWrestling/st…