"John Cena, आप काफी अच्छे व्यक्ति हो"- भारतीय WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan ने दिग्गज की जमकर तारीफ की

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave John Cena sets the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with 650 wishes granted for critically ill children

The two most important times in your life:When you are born...And when you understand why.....You're a good man @JohnCena