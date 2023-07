John Cena जैसे दिग्गज का मजाक बनाने वाले WWE रेसलर के लिए कंपनी ने SummerSlam में तैयार किया बड़ा प्लान, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा?

While nothing is set in stone, ideas have been pitched to have a SummerSlam weekend segment between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend.Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge. pic.twitter.com/9gF2FvXeEF " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/9gF2FvXeEF