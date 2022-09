WWE में बहुत बड़े पद पर Triple H की जगह लेगा बिजनेस की दुनिया का ये दिग्गज, कंपनी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Las Vegas Raiders’ President Dan Ventrelle has accepted a role with WWE, overseeing the company’s roster as Executive Vice President, Talent. The position reports to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Excited to welcome Dan to the @WWE team and to support our world-class athletes across #WWERaw and #Smackdown