"मुझे कभी WWE में आने की उम्मीद नहीं थी" - WWE के मौजूदा चैंपियन ने अपने करियर को लेकर दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

My interview with Intercontinental champion @KingRicochet is live! We talk🎙️ Originally turning down Lucha Underground🎙️ Chat w/ Rey Mysterio about Eddie Guerrero🎙️ Why he's "literally the best" in #WWE 🎙️ Friendship w/ @SexyChuckieT and moreWatch: youtu.be/e6mMB8HVMSc