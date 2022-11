"शानदार सफर रहा है"- The Rock ने WWE डेब्यू को 26 साल होने के मौके पर फैंस को दिया भावुक संदेश

Boardroom @boardroom



He would eventually go on to become



— 10x world champ

— 2x Intercontinental champ

— 5x Tag Team champ

— 2000 Royal Rumble winner

— WWE's 6th Triple Crown champ



On this day, 26 years ago: Rocky Maivia makes his wrestling debut.He would eventually go on to become @TheRock — 10x world champ— 2x Intercontinental champ— 5x Tag Team champ— 2000 Royal Rumble winner— WWE's 6th Triple Crown champ

On this day, 26 years ago: Rocky Maivia makes his wrestling debut.He would eventually go on to become @TheRock.— 10x world champ— 2x Intercontinental champ— 5x Tag Team champ— 2000 Royal Rumble winner— WWE's 6th Triple Crown champ🐐 https://t.co/zPlEz8iahG

Wow 26yrs ago 🤯What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe.That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack.Seriously tho, what a grateful journey